Workout Program, Phase 3, Begins Tuesday

Phase Three. It sounds like some kind of laboratory experiment.
In a way, it is.
The Jets enter Phase Three of their voluntary offseason workout program beginning Tuesday at the Atlantic Health Training Center. After the players completed the two weeks of Phase One (strength and conditioning and physical rehab only) and the three weeks of Phase Two (on-field workouts, individual player instruction and drills, no team offense vs. team defense drills), it's on to the final offseason stage in head coach Todd Bowles' building plan.
"Obviously we want to win a lot more games than last year and we want to go to the playoffs, and that’s what we’re coaching and striving to do, to go to the playoffs, so that’s my goal," Bowles said earlier this month.
Phase Three is the next step and in fact the final step of the offseason for the Jets. In the final four weeks of the program, the Jets and all NFL teams can conduct 10 days of organized team practice activity — OTAs, of course. Live contact is not allowed but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. In Week Four, the offseason schedule wraps up with the veteran minicamp from June 13-15.
None of these offseason practices is open to the public, but reporters will be in once a week for the next three weeks and for the minicamp, so the offseason Jets stories will continue on newyorkjets.com and elsewhere. Many storylines will unfold through mid-June. Here are four:
Quarterbacks Three
DBs Dance
Far and Wide
To test those DBs, there are 14 wide receivers on the 90-player roster and this camp will intensify the separation process. Veteran
In a Rush
At inside linebacker, it's leap year for
The schedule for the next four weeks:
Week 1 — OTAs 1-3, Tuesday-Thursday, May 23-25
Week 2 — OTAs 4-6, Tuesday-Thursday, May 30-31, June 1
Week 3 — OTAs 7-10, Monday-Thursday, June 5-8
Veteran Minicamp — Tuesday-Thursday, June 13-15