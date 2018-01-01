Will Jets Dip into D-Line Free Agency Pool?



Jets Free Agents

UFA (2): Kony Ealy , Mike Pennel

RFA (1): Xavier Cooper

XRFA (1): Deon Simon



The Market

Notable Non-Edge-Rushing D-Linemen: Star Lotulelei (CAR), Sheldon Richardson (SEA), Dontari Poe (KC), Shamar Stephen (MIN), Bennie Logan (KC), DaQuan Jones (TEN), Kyle Williams (BUF), Brent Urban (BAL), Denico Autry (OAK), Tyrunn Walker (LRM), Haloti Ngata (DET), Beau Allen (PHI).



Synopsis

"Not For Long" indeed. A year ago, Jets fans were envisioning a defensive line of Leonard Williams , Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson dominating offenses for a few more seasons to come. But in September, Richardson was traded to Seattle for WR Jermaine Kearse , Williams and Wilkerson fought through nagging injuries much of the season, and Wilkerson was a coach's-decision DNP for the last three games.



Asked about Wilkerson's return to the Green & White in 2018, GM Mike Maccagnan said at season's end: "I'm not going to speculate on any particular player that's going to be on or off the team. ... Those things will work themselves out here before free agency."



Regardless of Wilkerson's status, the Jets may well be studying the free agency market for some non-edge-rushing plug-and-play linemen.



Steve McLendon was a solid contributor with 14 starts and unofficially a line-best 11.5 tackles in his second Jets season and he returns. But three contributing role players and first-year Jets could become free agents. Kony Ealy, the NFL's pass-rejecting star of the first half of the season, and Mike Pennel, an immovable force at times in the second half, can both become unrestricted FAs. Xavier Cooper, who had a knack for big plays in limited snaps after climbing aboard in Game 9, could be restricted.







The group available in free agency next month runs the gamut from young to old and big names to part-timers to Super Bowl performers.



Inside bodies include Star Lotulelei of the Panthers; former Chiefs two-time Pro Bowler Dontari Poe, who left Kansas City for Atlanta last year, and Bennie Logan, who migrated from Philadelphia to KC to replace Poe. The Super Bowler is Beau Allen, a rotational player his first four years with the Eagles, and other role players with playoff experience are the Vikings' Shamar Stephen, the Titans' big DE, DaQuan Jones, and the Rams' Tyrunn Walker.



The list of notable potential free agents also includes some veterans who've done damage to the Jets in the past. Twelve-year Bill Kyle Williams, who will be 35, has more sacks of Jets QBs, eight, than against any other NFL team. Haloti Ngata, 34 and coming off a torn biceps that limited him to five games with the Lions, had a strip-sack of Mark Sanchez that was turned into a Ravens TD in 2011.



Denico Autry has gotten to the QB twice in the Jets' last two visits to Oakland in '15 and last year. And Richardson could be on the market as well after his one season with the 'Hawks.