Who Do Analysts Have Jets Selecting in Latest Mocks?



Each year, the Combine shakes up big boards as all 32 teams get an opportunity to evaluate the nation’s top players eligible for the draft. Below are a selection of mock drafts with pro days underway across the nation.



Daniel Jeremiah — NFLN — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

Rosen would be a good centerpiece for the Jets' offense.



Lance Zierlein — NFLN — LB Tremaine Edmunds (VT)

The Jets could get their QB in free agency. ... There could also be three QBs off the board by this pick. Either way, Edmunds is an athletic, explosive option.



Matt Miller — Bleacher Report

Round 1: CB Denzel Ward (Ohio State)

Denzel Ward put on a show at the combine, running a 4.32-second 40-yard dash and impressing scouts in interviews. Ward is this draft's best cornerback and is an easy fit in the Jets secondary. Pairing Ward with last year's rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in the New York defensive backfield gives this team a major strength.



Ward may not have ideal size (5'10", 191 lbs), but he's made in the mold of Vernon Hargreaves or Chris Harris and has all the tools needed to excel early in his career.









Round 2: OLB Lorenzo Carter (Georgia), OT Jamarco Jones (Ohio State)

Round 3: WR DJ Chark (LSU)

Round 4: RB Nick Chubb (Georgia)

Round 5: LB Andre Smith (North Carolina)

Round 6: TE Dalton Schultz (Stanford)

Round 7: CB D’Montre Wade (Murray State)



Todd McShay — ESPN — QB Josh Allen (Wyoming)

“With Jeremy Bates, you have someone who can coach quarterbacks,” McShay said on a conference call last week. “You have someone who I think could help Allen in terms of the consistency of his footwork, which I think in result should improve the consistency of his accuracy. In that weather, with his arm, and the fact that he has a big hand-span, he’d be able to grip the ball and throw the ball.”



Pete Prisco — CBS Sports — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

With it appearing Cousins might be going to the Vikings, the Jets have to take a passer here. Rosen is the choice.



Chris Trapasso — CBS Sports — QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

This match is ideal from a need perspective, and Mayfield's personality would play well with the New York City fans and media.

















