Where to Watch, Listen & Follow: Jets-Raiders

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sep. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Watch on TV
New York Metro Area: CBS, Channel 2
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), Dan Fouts (Analyst) and Evan Washburn (Sideline).
Watch Online
Jets fans in the United States can watch full replays of every 2017 game on NFL Game Pass.
International Jets can also watch full replays of every 2017 game on NFL Game Pass.
Listen
Jets Radio
New York Metro Area: ESPN New York 98.7 FM and Online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-By-Play) & Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Jets En Español
New York Metro Area: ESPN Deportes Nueva York 1050 AM.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) & Oscar Benitez (Analyst).
Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM 104.5 FM
Follow
Live Play-by-Play, Stats & Updates All on the Jets Official Mobile App.
Twitter: @nyjets, @eallenjets, @rlangejets, @livlandisjets and @EthanBGreenberg for pregame, in-game and postgame coverage.
Facebook: Facebook/Jets
Instagram: @nyjets