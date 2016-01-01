Where to Watch, Listen & Follow: Jets-Giants

Kickoff is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.
Watch on TV
New York Metro Area: NBC, Channel 4
Broadcasters: Bob Papa (Play-by-Play), Carl Banks (Analyst) and Bruce Beck and Howard Cross (Sideline).
(The game will re-air on NFL Network on Monday, Aug. 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET and Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET.)
Watch Online
Jets Fans in the United States Can Watch Every 2017 Preseason Game Live on NFL Game Pass.
International Jets Fans Can Also Watch Every 2017 Preseason Game Live on NFL Game Pass.
Full replays of every NFL Preseason Game are also available On Demand to NFL Game Pass subscribers.
Listen
New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 FM and Online
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) & Anthony Becht (analyst)
Follow
Live Play-by-Play, Stats & Updates All on the Jets Official Mobile App.
Twitter: @nyjets, @eallenjets, @rlangejets, @livlandisjets and @EthanBGreenberg for pregame, in-game and postgame coverage.
Facebook: Facebook/Jets
Instagram: @nyjets