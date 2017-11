Where to Watch, Listen & Follow: Jets-Chiefs

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.New York Metro Area: CBS, Channel 2Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), Dan Fouts (Analyst), and Evan Washburn (Sideline).Jets fans in the United States can watch full replays of every 2017 game on NFL Game Pass International Jets can also watch full replays of every 2017 game on NFL Game Pass New York Metro Area: ESPN New York 98.7 FM and Online Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) & Marty Lyons (Analyst).New York Metro Area: ESPN Deportes Nueva York 1050 AM.Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) & Oscar Benitez (Analyst).Ocean, NJ: WCHR 105.7 FMRochester, NY: WHTK 107.3 FM/1280 AMAlbany, NY: WTMM 104.5 FM11:45 a.m.: Jets 360 Facebook Live12:00 p.m.: Jets Pre Game Live on SNYImmediately following the game: Jets Post Game Live on SNYLive Play-by-Play, Stats & Updates All on the Jets Official Mobile App Twitter: @nyjets @livlandisjets and @EthanBGreenberg for pre game, in game and post game coverage.Facebook: Facebook/Jets Instagram: @nyjets