What You Need to Know About the Raiders

The Jets travel cross-country in Week 2 to square off against a Raiders team that some pundits believe could represent the AFC in the Super Bowl come February.
In his first game back from a broken fibula, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 22 of his 32 passes (69%) for 262 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-16 win over the Titans. Last season, Carr threw for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Aside from their franchise quarterback, Oakland’s offense features wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom the team drafted with the fourth overall pick in 2015. The 6’1”, 210-pound Cooper has recorded over 1,000 yards in each of his first two professional seasons, which both included Pro Bowl honors. In Week 1, he tallied five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.
The Silver & Black’s biggest addition is in the backfield with running back Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch, who came out of a one-year retirement to play for his hometown team. The Oakland native and Cal product rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries for a 4.2-yard per rush average against Tennessee on Sunday.
Defensively, the unit features one of the most dominant players in football. Entering his fourth season, Khalil Mack has made the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors each of the past two seasons in addition to being named 2016 Defensive of Player of the Year. The 6’3”, 250-pounder racked up 11.0 sacks, 73 tackles (14 for loss), 26 QB hits and five forced fumbles last season.
Offensive Matchup to Watch: Jets OL vs. Khalil Mack
The Jets have to be aware of Mack at all times. He’s a valuable piece to Oakland’s success both in the pass rush and run defense. The Green & White struggled to establish a ground game against the Bills, so look for the O-line to try to set the tone in Week 2.
Defensive Matchup to Watch: Jets Secondary vs. Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree
