What You Need to Know About the Raiders



The Jets travel cross-country in Week 2 to square off against a Raiders team that some pundits believe could represent the AFC in the Super Bowl come February.



In his first game back from a broken fibula, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 22 of his 32 passes (69%) for 262 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-16 win over the Titans. Last season, Carr threw for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Aside from their franchise quarterback, Oakland’s offense features wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom the team drafted with the fourth overall pick in 2015. The 6’1”, 210-pound Cooper has recorded over 1,000 yards in each of his first two professional seasons, which both included Pro Bowl honors. In Week 1, he tallied five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.



The Silver & Black’s biggest addition is in the backfield with running back Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch, who came out of a one-year retirement to play for his hometown team. The Oakland native and Cal product rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries for a 4.2-yard per rush average against Tennessee on Sunday.







“This is a guy who just retired and re-entered the league,” Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “He’s still a top running back in the league, so it’s pretty amazing to see that. He’s a great running back.”



Defensively, the unit features one of the most dominant players in football. Entering his fourth season, Khalil Mack has made the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors each of the past two seasons in addition to being named 2016 Defensive of Player of the Year. The 6’3”, 250-pounder racked up 11.0 sacks, 73 tackles (14 for loss), 26 QB hits and five forced fumbles last season.



“I played him last year,” Jets starting left tackle Kelvin Beachum said. “I know he’s a very talented individual. He’s one of the best edge rushers, if not the best edge rusher in the league, for a reason. He does a great job of getting guys off balance. He’s a very intelligent rusher, has a great combination of size and power. Both him and Bruce Irvin do a great job of complementing one another.”



