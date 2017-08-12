What You Need to Know About the Bills

Much like the Jets, the Bills are a team in transition and there are a lot of new faces in Orchard Park.
In January, the team welcomed new head coach Sean McDermott as well as coordinators Rick Dennison (offense) and Leslie Frazier (defense). The Bills also have a new general manager in Brandon Beane, who spent six years with McDermott in Carolina.
On the field, the Bills’ roster is much different from this time last year.
Buffalo’s top three wide receivers in 2016 now play for California teams. Robert Woods signed with the LA Rams where Sammy Watkins joined him via trade and Marquise Goodwin is in Santa Clara with the 49ers.
The Bills traded for former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews, who is slated to start on the outside. However, Matthews status is unknown for Sunday’s opener as he suffered a chest injury in his first practice with the team in mid-August. Buffalo will seem to depend on second-round pick Zay Jones out of East Carolina as well as a mix of other guys that include Brandon Tate, Andre Holmes and Kaelin Clay.
The Bills enters th 2017 regular season without their two starting cornerbacks from last year. CB Ronald Darby was the corresponding piece in the Matthews trade and CB Stephon Gilmore signed with the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in free agency. The team filled one of those spots with their first-round pick, LSU CB Tre’Davious White, who is very good friends with Jets safety
The Bills also signed the versatile Micah Hyde, who spent the first four years of his career in Green Bay. Hyde is listed at safety, but he can line up at corner or nickel as well.
Offensive Matchup to Watch: Jets Ts vs. OLB Lorenzo Alexander
After 11 seasons in the NFL with a total of nine career sacks, Alexander burst on the scene last year as he finished third in the league with 12.5 sacks. The 6’1”, 245-pounder signed a two-year deal to stay in Buffalo this offseason.
Defensive Matchup to Watch: Jets LBs vs. RB LeSean McCoy
McCoy is one of the most dynamic players in the league as he’s not only a threat in the backfield, but as a receiver, too. With an uncanny ability to change directions, “Shady” finished No. 6 in the NFL with 1,267 rushing yards last year.