What You Need to Know About the Bills



Much like the Jets, the Bills are a team in transition and there are a lot of new faces in Orchard Park.



In January, the team welcomed new head coach Sean McDermott as well as coordinators Rick Dennison (offense) and Leslie Frazier (defense). The Bills also have a new general manager in Brandon Beane, who spent six years with McDermott in Carolina.



On the field, the Bills’ roster is much different from this time last year.



Buffalo’s top three wide receivers in 2016 now play for California teams. Robert Woods signed with the LA Rams where Sammy Watkins joined him via trade and Marquise Goodwin is in Santa Clara with the 49ers.



The Bills traded for former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews, who is slated to start on the outside. However, Matthews status is unknown for Sunday’s opener as he suffered a chest injury in his first practice with the team in mid-August. Buffalo will seem to depend on second-round pick Zay Jones out of East Carolina as well as a mix of other guys that include Brandon Tate, Andre Holmes and Kaelin Clay.





ICYMI: The #Bills traded WR Sammy Watkins to the Rams, then traded for WR Jordan Matthews from the Eagles. Is the move an upgrade? pic.twitter.com/XH8p1zFnhw — FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) August 12, 2017