Skrine Ready for Increase Leadership Role



After the Jets released CB Darrelle Revis, 27-year-old Buster Skrine became the oldest cornerback on the team.



“I really can’t believe it. Time flies,” he said. “Every time I think I’ve been in the league seven years, it’s crazy to me. It’s a blessing, but now it’s time to take the game to another level and know people are depending on me to lead. And that’s what I’m going to do this year, be one of the leaders in the locker room.”



While Skrine anticipates the 31-year-old Revis has some good football left ahead of him, he is eager to see what recent signee Morris Claiborne will add to the secondary.



“I’ve seen him play before and when he’s on, he’s really on,” said Skrine, who played both the corner and nickel spots for the Jets last season. “I know he has some problems with injuries, but that’s part of the game. Hopefully he has good health with us because he definitely competes when he’s out there on the field.”





The new faces in the Jets backfield will include DB coach Dennard Wilson. A member of the Rams coaching staff the past five seasons, Wilson oversaw a unit that ranked No. 10 in pass defense (233.2 yards per game) in 2016.



“I know he came from LA and they had a feisty secondary, so I know he’s going to bring the fire to the secondary,” said Skrine.



In addition to Skrine and Claiborne, Wilson will mentor a corner group that includes Juston Burris (23), Marcus Williams (25) and Darryl Roberts (26) and rookie draft picks Jeremy Clark and Derrick Jones .



Burris was a fourth-round pick last year who recorded 6 PDs in limited playing time, Williams is a former undrafted free agent who has totaled nine interceptions in 34 games with the Jets and Roberts, a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots who was acquired off waivers last September, tied for the team lead with 8 PDs.



“All of them played well and when they got in the game, they made plays. As a unit, we have to take it to another level,” Skrine said. “Every small detail matters from doing workouts in the weight room to showing up on time to finishing every sprint. All of that stuff is going to matter, so the way we have to approach the offseason the right way. If we want to be a great team, we have to be great on the little details first because it all starts in the offseason.”