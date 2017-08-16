Shell Ready to Roll If His Number Is Called



Even though Jets head coach Todd Bowles hasn’t named his tackle starters, Brandon Shell is preparing as if he’ll receive the nod.



“The competition helps,” Shell said. “But I always came with the mindset that I’m going to work regardless if I’m the starter or the backup.”



When asked after Wednesday’s practice, Bowles said he won’t name his starters for strategic reasoning.



Shell has been competing for the starting spot with Ben Ijalana and Brent Qvale throughout training camp and the preseason. Shell started the last two preseason matchups in addition to the final three games of 2016.



“The game has slowed down a lot,” he said. “I got more comfortable at my position and I’m just more confident. I feel like I can go out there and play with these guys.”





Brandon Shell finished the 2016 season strong, and looked good in the preseason opener pic.twitter.com/WUp6ydAuaJ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) August 16, 2017