QB Josh McCown: Offense ‘Not Good Enough’



After the Jets were held to 12 points in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, veteran QB Josh McCown gave a blunt assessment of the offense’s performance.



“Not good enough, obviously,” he said. “Given the circumstances in what we’re trying to build, there are some things in there that we can build on. We have to be better on third down, we have to keep ourselves in manageable situations. We have to do a better job of protecting the football. We’ll look at the tape to get a better assessment, but usually you come out of these things with some good and some bad. When you don’t come out winning, and that’s the goal, it’s a disappointing thing.”



The Jets offense converted just 29% of the time on third down (4-of-14) and was held to 214 yards. In his fifth opening day start, the 38-year-old McCown completed 66.7% of his passes (26/39) for 187 yards with two interceptions.





“He did okay. We need have to help him out more,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “We have to get him some more help. We couldn’t run it consistently and we didn’t throw the ball consistently. We had a lot of missed assignments over there that weren’t unknown and we have to clean that up, too.”



The Jets were held to just 38 yards on 15 rush attempts, averaging 2.5 yards a carry. The 6’4”, 218-pound McCown rushed for the team’s only touchdown in the third quarter, converting a QB sneak on fourth-and goal-with 2:06 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to two at 14-12. But both of his interceptions came in the second half and the Jets never scored again.



John Morton’s unit has a lot of moving pieces with the recent additions of wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and tight end Will Tye . Additionally, the Jets receiving corps includes two rookies in ArDarius Stewart , who had two catches on Sunday, and Chad Hansen .



“I thought he was effective,” McCown said of Kearse, who was targeted eight times and had seven receptions. “He had a ton of balls and I think, hopefully, that’s just the baseline of where we can go with those guys. Will was breaking the huddle asking some things and you have to expect that. It’s unfortunate that Eric Tomlinson got banged up a little bit and that pushed Tye into a different role.”















