Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN Analysts Peg Rosen

As the NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, many pundits believe the Jets will select former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 3 overall selection.
Mel Kiper Jr. — ESPN — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)
Todd McShay — ESPN — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)
Chad Reuter — NFL.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)
Baker Mayfield in New York would be an intriguing fit, as well. But Rosen's gifts as a passer are the best in the class, and it might be tough to pass up on those skills.
Round 3: K Daniel Carlson (Auburn)
Round 4: DT Bilal Nichols (Delaware)
Round 5: OT Desmond Harrison (West Georgia)
Charley Casserly — NFL.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)
Rosen will be the most scrutinized pick from this draft for years to come. He's the most pro-ready QB in this class.
Rob Rang — NFLDraftScout.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)
Rosen is the most polished passer in this draft but his durability concerns require his future NFL team to have other starting-caliber options.
Round 3: OLB Uchenna Nwosu (USC)