Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN Analysts Peg Rosen

Posted 2 hours ago

Ethan Greenberg NYJets.com Contributor

Former UCLA Signal Caller Threw for 9,340 Yards, 56 TDs and 26 INTs for Bruins


As the NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, many pundits believe the Jets will select former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 3 overall selection.


Mel Kiper Jr. — ESPN — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

Todd McShay — ESPN — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

Chad Reuter — NFL.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)
Baker Mayfield in New York would be an intriguing fit, as well. But Rosen's gifts as a passer are the best in the class, and it might be tough to pass up on those skills.

Round 3: K Daniel Carlson (Auburn)
Round 4: DT Bilal Nichols (Delaware)
Round 5: OT Desmond Harrison (West Georgia)

Charley Casserly — NFL.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)
Rosen will be the most scrutinized pick from this draft for years to come. He's the most pro-ready QB in this class.

Rob Rang — NFLDraftScout.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)
Rosen is the most polished passer in this draft but his durability concerns require his future NFL team to have other starting-caliber options.

Round 3: OLB Uchenna Nwosu (USC)