Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN Analysts Peg Rosen



As the NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, many pundits believe the Jets will select former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 3 overall selection.



Mel Kiper Jr. — ESPN — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)



Todd McShay — ESPN — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)



Chad Reuter — NFL.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

Baker Mayfield in New York would be an intriguing fit, as well. But Rosen's gifts as a passer are the best in the class, and it might be tough to pass up on those skills.



Round 3: K Daniel Carlson (Auburn)

Round 4: DT Bilal Nichols (Delaware)

Round 5: OT Desmond Harrison (West Georgia)



Charley Casserly — NFL.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

Rosen will be the most scrutinized pick from this draft for years to come. He's the most pro-ready QB in this class.



Rob Rang — NFLDraftScout.com — QB Josh Rosen (UCLA)

Rosen is the most polished passer in this draft but his durability concerns require his future NFL team to have other starting-caliber options.



Round 3: OLB Uchenna Nwosu (USC)











