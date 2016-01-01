Kevin Mawae Named 2017 Ring of Honor Inductee



The New York Jets announced today that former center and perennial Pro Bowler Kevin Mawae will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. The induction ceremony will take place at halftime of the October 1st Whiteout/Homecoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. The announcement was made at the Jets 2017 Kickoff Luncheon at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.



Mawae played eight of his 16 NFL seasons with the Jets, starting all 118 regular season games in which he appeared with the Green & White. Additionally, Mawae’s seven NFL playoff appearances all came as a Jet, as he started two postseason contests in 1998, 2002 and 2004, and one contest in 2001.







Over the course of his career, Mawae was named to the Pro Bowl eight times (1999-2004 with the Jets, 2008-09 with the Titans). Mawae also garnered first-team All-Pro recognition seven times (1999-2002 and 2004 with the Jets, 2007-08 with the Titans), and second-team All-Pro once (1998 with the Jets).



“We are extremely proud to add Kevin to our Ring of Honor,” said Jets CEO and Chairman Christopher Johnson. “He is very deserving of this recognition and we appreciate everything he’s done for the organization. We are happy to have his name officially etched in Jets history.”



In 2010, the team created the Ring of Honor to celebrate Jets greats and commemorate their place in team history. Mawae will become the 18th member of the New York Jets Ring of Honor joining Weeb Ewbank, Winston Hill, Joe Klecko, Curtis Martin, Don Maynard, Joe Namath (2010 Inaugural Class); Larry Grantham, Freeman McNeil, Gerry Philbin, Al Toon (2011); Mark Gastineau, Wesley Walker (2012); Marty Lyons (2013); Wayne Chrebet, Leon Hess (2014); Emerson Boozer, Matt Snell (2015).



