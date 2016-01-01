Kacy Rodgers: DL Kony Ealy Eager to Learn



Even though there has been a lot of recent buzz around the learning curve for the new Jets receivers, defensive lineman Kony Ealy , whom the Jets acquired on waivers less than two weeks ago, is picking up the system quickly.



“He came in very hungry and eager to learn,” defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers said. “We’ve been force-feeding him, throwing a lot of stuff at him and he’s just been going at it.



“The other night in the preseason game, you saw a guy go out there and make a play. He was here all of 36 hours. He’s been coming in and buying in. We just finished practice today and with every rep it seems like he’s getting out there. His work ethic has been good and he’s really trying to pick up what we’re doing or anything we ask him to do.”





The Panthers traded Ealy to the Patriots in March and he was waived Aug. 26 before he joined the Green & White the next day. Four days later, the 6’4”, 275-pounder recorded a strip-sack in the preseason finale as he took down Eagles QB Matt McGloin with 7:40 left in the first half.



Even though the four-year vet has played more 4-3 defense, general manager Mike Maccagnan said the Jets run multiple sub packages, so he’ll have plenty of opportunities, something Rodgers echoed.



“He’ll have a unique role for us, no doubt,” Rodgers said. “We’re definitely going to make room for him.”





Ealy and the rest of the defensive line has a tough test Sunday in Orchard Park. The Bills offense features a dual-threat quarterback in Tyrod Taylor and an electric running back in LeSean McCoy, both of whom Rodgers has great respect for.



“LeSean McCoy, of course we’re going to have to spend a lot of attention on him,” he said. “He’s one of the best backs in the NFL. Then you have Tyrod, who excels at throwing the deep ball and then could also hurt you with his feet. It just depends how you want to stop them. If you want to put everyone down to stop Shady, then there’s a chance for the ball to go over your head. There’ll be a fine line and that’s where they pose a problem.”















