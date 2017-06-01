Jets Will Move On from Decker

The Jets plan on releasing WR Eric Decker if they can’t facilitate a trade with another team.



“We have advised Eric if a trade doesn’t happen, we will move forward without Eric,” said Jets GM Mike Maccagnan.



After inking a free agent deal with Jets on March 13, 2014, Decker paced his new club with 74 receptions, 962 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. Then in 2015, Decker had 80 receptions for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 10 scoring grabs inside the red zone set a Jets’ single-season record.



Limited to three games last season, Decker was placed on injured reserve on October 12 before undergoing hip and shoulder surgeries. The 6’3”, 214-pound Decker returned to the team’s offseason program as a full participant.







A third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft, Decker is entering his eighth NFL season. His career stats include 385 receptions, 5,253 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns.



“Sometimes trades happen after word gets out,” Maccagnan said. “From our standpoint, we want to make sure we are clear with Eric and kind of where we are headed so it gives him an opportunity.”



With Decker’s impending departure, the Jets will have a roster with only four players over the age 30.



“It’s going to be a competitive roster. There are going to be a lot of opportunities for a lot of players on this roster and that will play itself out over time,” Maccagnan said. “But again, we are doing things that we feel that are going to help this organization both short and long-term.”