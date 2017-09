The Jets waived WR-KR Kalif Raymond .



The Green & White acquired Raymond on waivers Sep. 3 after he appeared in four preseason games for the Broncos. The 5’9”, 160-pounder, who returned 17 kicks for Denver his rookie season, served as the Jets’ primary returner in Weeks 1 and 2. Raymond, a Holy Cross product, averaged 28.3 yards per kick and 7.6 yards per punt returns, respectively.