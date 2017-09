The Jets have waived defensive lineman Claude Pelon .



Pelon had been with the Green & White since he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern California following the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6'4", 300-pounder had two stints on the practice squad last season and signed a reserve future contract on Jan. 2 of this year.



Pelon participated in 126 defensive snaps and had a half-sack this preseason. In the season opener at Buffalo, the first-year player was in for 17 defensive plays and had two tackles.