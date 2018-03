The Jets have tendered four of their players who can become Restricted Free Agents and they have re-signed three Exclusive Rights Free Agents.



The RFAs who have been tendered, with their compensation level that they have been tendered at, are:

■ WR Quincy Enunwa (2nd round)

■ S Rontez Miles (Right of First Refusal)

■ TE Neal Sterling (Original Round)

■ OL Brent Qvale (Right of First Refusal)



The three re-signed ERFAs are:

■ S Doug Middleton

■ FB Lawrence Thomas

■ TE Eric Tomlinson