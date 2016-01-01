Jets Sign WR Chris Harper

The Jets have signed WR Chris Harper and waived TE Braedon Bowman .



Harper (5’11”, 185) spent last season with the 49ers, appearing in nine games (two starts) and racking up 133 yards and 13 receptions. The Cal product originally signed with the Patriots in 2015 after going undrafted, splitting time between their active roster and practice squad. Harper ranks seventh in Cal history with 163 receptions. In three seasons, he recorded 2,030 yards and 13 touchdowns in 35 games played (23 starts).



The Jets claimed Bowman (6’3”, 240) off waivers last September. He appeared in three games before tearing his ACL and landing on Injured Reserve.









