The Jets have signed tight end Neal Sterling to the active roster and have waived wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow.



Sterling (6'3", 238) entered the NFL as Jacksonville's seventh-round draft choice (No. 220 overall) in 2015 out of Monmouth University by the Jersey shore. He played in 19 games (one start) in 2015-16 with the Jaguars, registering 12 receptions for 110 yards, all last season. He had three catches for 30 yards this preseason before being waived by the Jaguars.



Sterling adds to the numbers at tight end, which, with Austin Seferian-Jenkins serving his two-game suspension, had been reduced to just Eric Tomlinson and rookie Jordan Leggett before the Jets acquired Will Tye off waivers from the Giants three days ago.



Stringfellow (6'2", 219) had been acquired off waivers from the Dolphins on last Sunday. He was signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent after the '16 draft following one season at Washington and his last two at Mississippi.



