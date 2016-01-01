Jets Sign Marcus Maye, Dylan Donahue



Second-round safety Marcus Maye and fifth-round linebacker Dylan Donahue have signed their rookie contracts with the New York Jets following the first OTA practice of the team's offseason workout program.



Maye (6'0", 210), the 39th overall pick of last month's NFL draft out of Florida, started in the Gators' first nine games of last season before suffering a season-ending broken arm against South Carolina. Before the injury, he had totaled one interception, six pass defenses and four forced fumbles.



For his four-season Florida career, the redshirt senior played in 40 games and totaled 5 INTs, 6.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and 205 total tackles. He was named All-SEC second team after both the 2015 and '16 seasons.







Donahue (6'3", 248), the 181st selection of the draft, began his college career with 19 sacks in two seasons combined at Palomar JC, then transferred to West Georgia and racked up 12 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his first year with the Wolves and a Gulf South Conference-record 13.5 sacks and 20 TFLs last season and was named the GSC Defensive Player of the Year.