Jets Sign LB Jevaris Jones

The Jets have signed LB Jevaris Jones and released LB Austin Calitro .



Jones, a product of Shorter University, was a tryout player at the Jets’ rookie minicamp. He tallied 106 tackles last season with 15 stops coming behind the line of scrimmage. He finished seven games with double-digits in tackles and was second in Division II with 80 solos. The 6’1”, 228-pounder also racked up 6.5 sacks and ranked sixth in DII with four forced fumbles. In school annals, the Griffin, GA native ranks fifth in tackles (235), fourth in tackles for loss (28.5) and fourth in sacks (12.5).



The 6’0”, 240-pound Calitro was a tri-captain last season for Villanova, tying for the team lead with 86 tackles. After appearing in 47 contests for ‘Nova while racking up 8.5 sacks and 26 stops for loss, he signed as an undrafted free with the Green & White on May 5.