When asked if any one player that had made the team was satisfying to him as a head coach, Todd Bowles elected not to single anyone out.
“This year, they were all pretty gratifying. They all worked pretty hard to make it and get to this point,” he said. “They all just have to keep working and keep getting better. It wasn’t one specific person.”
One team, one goal. The first 53 of the regular season looks like this…
OL (9):
Analysis: The Jets will rely on Carpenter and Winters to set the tone for this unit. Bowles indicated he will name the team’s starting tackles on Wednesday. Beachum and Shell started the team’s final two preseason games at LT and RT respectively. Johnson, who started eight games last season, is expected to be the man in the middle.
TE: (3)
Analysis: The Jets have to wait until Week 3 for the return of the suspended Jenkins. While Tomlinson is noted for his run blocking and Leggett is dealing with a foot injury, the 6’2”, 256-pound Tye caught 90 passes the last two seasons with the Giants. Will he be involved in a few packages Sunday in Western New York?
WR (7):
Analysis: Kearse, acquired from Seattle on Friday, is a dependable veteran who also caught 90 passes in 2015-16. The Jets like the veteran’s intangibles and it could set the stage for some interesting 3-WR sets with Anderson and Stewart. Raymond is a speedster who is expected to be the team’s primary kick returner. Hansen took major strides the last couple weeks of camp. Opposition defenses saw Anderson take an initial step as a rookie and a leap could be on the horizon in Year 2.
RB (4):
Analysis: Offensive coordinator John Morton prefers a committee system and Forté and Powell are a solid 1A-1B punch. McGuire flashed early with his hands and Howsare earned the club’s lone FB role.
QB (3):
Analysis: McCown gives the Jets their best chance to win now and the 38-year-old has embraced the starting role. Bowles hasn’t named a backup after taking a long look at Christian Hackenberg in the preseason. Petty, who completed 67% of his passes this summer, has been limited at practice after suffering a minor knee injury.
DL (6):
Analysis: Without Sheldon Richardson, the Jets’ base 3-4 look will likely be McLendon flanked by Williams and Wilkerson. Ealy is a 4-3 DE, but the claim made sense because the Jets play so many sub packages. Williams doesn’t seem to have a ceiling and Wilkerson hopes to return to 2015 form.
LB (8):
Analysis: Just like the tackles, Bowles said he would name the OLB starters on Wednesday. Jenkins figures to play over the tight end while Martin and Donahue could be used as the rush ‘backer. Robinson should challenge for a role on special teams immediately. Davis, now in more of a traditional thumper spot, and Lee, who has put on 11 pounds and feels a lot more comfortable with the playbook, provide quality speed on the inside.
DB (10):
Analysis: The new safety era begins Sunday at New Era Field in Buffalo. Adams and Maye should have Jets fans smiling for years to come. They’ll make mistakes along the way, but this duo has a chance to accomplish some special things. Miles is still recovering from a severe eye laceration, so Terrence Brooks could play a significant role early. When Claiborne was healthy and the Jets were in sub packages, he was joined on the outside by Burris and Skrine rotated inside. If Claiborne can stay healthy for 16 games, he could be the X factor on defense.
Specialists (3): K Chandler Cantanzaro, P Lachlan Edwards and LS
Analysis: Cantanzaro got the leg up on Ross Martin in the kicking competition due to his length on kickoffs. After 112 consecutive regular-season games with Tanner Purdum, the Jets have handed the ball off to Hennessy.