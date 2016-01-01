Jets-Raiders: 5 Storylines

Trip to the Black Hole
The Jets will conclude their first two-game road swing to start a season since 1992 when they visit the Raiders Sunday. Equipped with one of the NFL’s most talented rosters, Oakland has opened up as a two-touchdown favorite over the new look Jets.
“Nothing in this league is easy,” said ILB
The Jets will have a full week of practice in Florham Park, NJ before heading out to Northern California on Friday.
“It’s going to be a tough test for us, it’s going to be a tough challenge,” added Davis. “Not just going against a tough team but traveling across the country. Make sure your body’s right, make sure you’re hydrated and make sure you’re firing on all cylinders. It’s going to be a challenge, but we have a good group to get it done.”
Lighten the Box
Faced with a loaded box in Buffalo, the Jets were limited to just 38 rush yards on their 15 attempts. While veteran QB
“We had some called. Obviously, we couldn’t get to them either by coverage or protection, but we had some shots called and we’d like to do that more,” Bowles said. “In the future, we will.”
Homecoming for Beast Mode
Marshawn Lynch will make his home Raiders debut in what should be a raucous Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Oakland native was used in a closer’s role last week in a 26-16 triumph over the Titans, running for 76 yards including a trucking of DL Jurrell Casey. Meanwhile the Jets are in rebound mode after allowing the Bills to run for 190 yards as they blamed a lot of their uneven play on missed assignments and poor gap control. While LeSean McCoy is a scintillating cutback runner, Lynch is looking to get downhill in a hurry. The Raiders might put the ball in Derek Carr’s hands early to test New York’s talented rookie safeties and later turn to their beast.
“Once he gets going one direction, he’s going to keep putting his foot down and keep going,” said DL
Monster Mack
Last season, the Raiders ranked 26th in total defense and last in the NFL in sacks with 25. They started a pair of rookies in Week 1 in DT Eddie Vanderdoes and MLB Marquel Lee, but the strength of this unit is on the edges. Bruce Irvin, who has 29 career sacks, possesses terrific speed while star Khalil Mack, the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, was just given Pro Football Focus’ top Week 1 grade for edge rushers.
“He’s a very talented individual, one of the best edge rushers if not the best edge rusher in the league for a reason. He does a great job of getting guys off balance, a very intelligent rusher, has a great combination of size and power,” said LT
Special Start
Brant Boyer’s special teams unit had an excellent effort in Buffalo. K