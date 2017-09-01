Jets Establish Ground Game in Week 2 Loss

Led by veteran running back
“It’s something different,” Forté said. “Usually you go a couple of series, but this game was more of whenever your number is called, get in there. When you get in there, you still have to execute that play that’s called, so there’s not much difference.”
As a team, the Jets rushed for 126 total yards with an average of 5.0 yards per rush. Forté led the visitors with 53 yards on nine carries for an average of 5.9 yards.
The 6’2”, 218-pounder was instrumental in the Green & White’s second scoring drive that resulted in a
Rookie back
“We had a mindset of establishing the running game this game,” McGuire said. “We said it all week that we were going to establish the running game against this team and that’s exactly what we did.”
While he may not have been a part of the committee, starting quarterback
“It was a little bit because I wasn’t much of a base stealer in Little League,” McCown said on if he was surprised of his long scamper. “But there I was on dirt. When you’re on dirt, it’s a little bit of a different surface, so I knew something had to be up for me to be running that far. Then it was the decision as I got towards the end of the run. We’ve preached sliding and it was a business decision.”