Jets Establish Ground Game in Week 2 Loss



Led by veteran running back Matt Forté , the Jets found success on the ground through a committee approach despite falling to the Raiders.



“It’s something different,” Forté said. “Usually you go a couple of series, but this game was more of whenever your number is called, get in there. When you get in there, you still have to execute that play that’s called, so there’s not much difference.”



As a team, the Jets rushed for 126 total yards with an average of 5.0 yards per rush. Forté led the visitors with 53 yards on nine carries for an average of 5.9 yards.



The 6’2”, 218-pounder was instrumental in the Green & White’s second scoring drive that resulted in a Chandler Catanzaro 46-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-10. The offense turned to Forté on five of its 11 plays as he tallied 38 of the team’s 62 yards. Forté also tallied 52 yards on the Jets’ 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, including a 34-yard reception that tied WR Jermaine Kearse for the Jets’ longest reception of the day.





Rookie back Elijah McGuire got his first regular-season touches and the sixth-round pick from Louisiana-Lafayette finished the day with six carries for 29 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and one reception. Seven-year vet Bilal Powell also had six touches on the day (13 yards).



“We had a mindset of establishing the running game this game,” McGuire said. “We said it all week that we were going to establish the running game against this team and that’s exactly what we did.”



While he may not have been a part of the committee, starting quarterback Josh McCown joined the action, too. The 38-year-old rushed four times for 31 yards, one of which went for 22 yards on third-and-18.



“It was a little bit because I wasn’t much of a base stealer in Little League,” McCown said on if he was surprised of his long scamper. “But there I was on dirt. When you’re on dirt, it’s a little bit of a different surface, so I knew something had to be up for me to be running that far. Then it was the decision as I got towards the end of the run. We’ve preached sliding and it was a business decision.”















