Jets-Dolphins: 5 Storylines



Home Sweet Home

Sunday’s Jets-Dolphins marks the eight time the AFC rivals will play in the Green & White’s home opener. After dropping contests at Buffalo and at Oakland, the Jets return home for five of their next seven contests and seven of 10 overall.



“One of the things we worked on all offseason was holding each other accountable and kind of growing as a team,” said Jets C Wesley Johnson . “I think we’re at the point that we don’t even really look at it as a test in terms of becoming divided or anything like that. We just want to win and we’re going to go out and do our best to beat the Dolphins.”



Return of ASJ

After completing 67.2% of his passes in Weeks 1-2, veteran Josh McCown is ready to add a big target in TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins . After serving a two-game suspension, the trimmed down ASJ will make his 2017 debut Sunday.



“Austin is a big target number one, and he’s got a huge catch radius,” McCown said during an appearance on Inside the Jets. “When he can get into man coverage against ‘backers and safeties, there’s always a space for the ball with Austin because you can put it back shoulder, you can put it up high. He’s a good route runner and he will help us in the run game as well.”







Ground Gains

After emphasizing the rush attack last week in practice, the Jets used a three-back approach against the Raiders and amassed 126 yards on the ground while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. The Dolphins, a club that ranked No. 32 in the NFL in terms of yards per rush (4.8) last season, limited the Chargers to just 3.1 yards a carry in Week 1 as five-time Pro Bowler DT Ndamukong Suh dictated play inside.



“They’re exactly kind of what their reputation is,” said Johnson of the Dolphins. “Their big, their fast and their physical. We have to buckle down, prepare the right way and play the game we know how to play.”



Lot of Landry

Miami QB Jay Cutler looked for WR Jarvis Landry early and often against the Bolts. Landry was targeted 15 times in the Dolphins’ 19-17 triumph, hauling in a league-high 13 receptions for Week 2 action. Most of his 78 yards came after the catch and Landry led the NFL in YAC last season with 630. The Jets have to be cognizant of Cutler’s deep shots to Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, but they also have to tackle extremely well against the 5’11”, 203-pound Landry.



