The Jets added three offensive players via waivers Sunday, claiming WRs Kalif Raymond and Damore'ea Stringfellow and TE Will Tye. The club also added LB Edmond Robinson. In order to get the roster down to 53, the Green & White waived RB-KR Marcus Murphy , TE Jason Vander Laan , OLB Freddie Bishop and released veteran LB Bruce Carter .



The 5’9”, 160-pound Raymond appeared in four games last season with the Broncos after spending time on Denver’s practice squad. During his rookie campaign, he averaged 10.1 yards and 22.8 yards on 11 punt returns and six kickoff returns. In preseason action this summer, Raymond had five receptions in addition to a 41-yard kickoff return. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent the previous May after earning All-Patriot League honors as an receiver and a return specialist at Holy Cross.



Stringfellow (6'2", 219) was signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent after the '16 draft following one season at Washington and his last two at Mississippi. He had four catches for 130 yards, with 99 yards coming on his touchdown catch-and-run on a long throw down the left sideline from QB David Fales against Atlanta in the opening preseason game.







Tye (6'3", 260) was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent after the 2015 draft after playing his college ball at Florida State and Stony Brook. He had two productive seasons for them, playing in 29 games (17 starts) with 90 receptions for 859 yards (9.5 yards/catch) and four touchdowns and adding four more catches for 66 yards in one playoff game last year.



In two seasons with the Vikings, Robinson played 21 games. The 6’3”, 245-pound ‘backer became the first Newberry product drafted since 1974 when he was taken in Round 7 (No. 232 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.



Acquired off waivers from the Saints in July, Murphy saw return duty this summer and also had 20 preseason carries. Vander Laan, a former college QB at Ferris State who went undrafted, spent time on the Jets’ practice squad in 2016 and signed a reserve/future contract after the season. Promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for the final four games last season, Bishop had seven tackles this preseason. In six pro seasons with Dallas (2011-14), Tampa Bay (2015) and NYJ (2016), the 6’2”, 240-pound Carter has amassed 305 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions.





