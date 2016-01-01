Jets-Bills: 5 Storylines



New Era at New Era Field

For the first time since 1966, the Jets will start a pair of rookie safeties in a regular-season game. Jamal Adams , an LSU product who was the No. 6 overall selection in April’s Draft, and Marcus Maye , a Florida Gator taken in Round 2 (No. 39 overall), will be the Green & White’s last line of defense against the Bills and for the foreseeable future.



“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us, so all we can do is take advantage of it,” Adams said. “I think everything happens for a reason. I strongly believe it, I live by it and it’s a tremendous honor that we have that opportunity to go out there and do what we do best Day 1. When we get out there against Buffalo, it’s going to be exciting to see him next to me even though he went to Florida. We’re still best of friends and it’s going to be an exciting year.”



Tyrod on the Mend

There had been some uncertainty regarding Bills QB Tyrod Taylor’s availability for Sunday’s contest. Taylor suffered a head injury in Buffalo’s third preseason game against the Ravens and had been forced into concussion protocol. But Taylor has received a green light to resume all football activities.



“He has been cleared. I feel good about him,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott on a conference call with the NY Post’s Brian Costello. “He’s been playing good football right now and I expect him to go out just like the rest of the guys and do his job.”



A dual threat, Taylor passed for 3,023 yards and additionally gained 580 on the ground in 2016. The Bills tried to keep him in the pocket during his two preseason appearances, but Taylor puts a lot of pressure on a defense with his feet and his sightlines are better to the perimeter. Will first-year coordinator Rick Dennison be conservative with a player coming off injury?





Rise of the Lion

After a Pro Bowl invite, Jets Team MVP Leonard Williams went to work in the offseason. He took leadership courses, participated in yoga and meditation and sought out the advice of a couple of Hall of Fame mentors including Ronnie Lott.



"You always want to pass on what was important to people who you think can be great and I believe he can be," Lott said of Williams. "There are a lot of times we think we know it's in his heart, but he has to exhibit that every day. One of the great things for him is that he gets to exhaust every moment."



The Real McCoy

After trading away WR Sammy Watkins and CB Ronald Darby this summer, may people wondered if RB LeSean McCoy was on his way out of the 716. Much like the Jets, the Bills are in the process of building with young players. They have two draft selections in each of the first three rounds in next April’s Draft and many wondered if Buffalo would put the dynamic 29-year-old back on the market. But new head coach Sean McDermott said McCoy isn’t going anywhere and he remains one of the league’s most gifted runners. Last season, McCoy averaged 5.4 yards per carry while totaling 1,267 yards and he also caught 50 passes. The Jets must have proper run fits and maintain their lanes every time No. 25 gets the ball.





Offensive Identity

The Jets have a new offensive coordinator in their own in John Morton. While they are green at a number of positions, 38-year-old Josh McCown brings a wealth of experience to the quarterback position. He’ll have a talented veteran duo behind him in RBs Matt Forté and Bilal Powell , who both can create mismatches in the passing game. As of Wednesday, the Jets had seven WRs on their active roster following the recent additions of Jermaine Kearse and Jeremy Kerley .



“Something we spoke about last week is the tempo in which we play the game, the manner in which we protect the football,” McCown said this week. “Those things are premiums to us, no matter if you become more of a run team, or more of a pass team – some of those things unfold as the season goes.”