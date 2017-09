The Jets added WR-KR Kalif Raymond to the practice squad.



Raymond spent the first two weeks of the regular season on the team's active roster and served as their primary returner. The 5'9", 160-pounder averaged 28.3 yards per kick and 7.6 yards per punt returns, respectively. A 2016 undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, Raymond appeared in four games for the Broncos last season and returned 17 kicks.