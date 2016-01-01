News


Jets Activate DL Thomas, LB Bishop from P-Squad

Posted 38 minutes ago

Ethan Greenberg NYJets.com Contributor

Both Spent Time on Green & White’s Active Roster in ’16


The Jets activated DL Lawrence Thomas and OLB Freddie Bishop from the practice squad and waived/injured LB Edmond Robinson.

Thomas (6’3”, 286) originally signed as an undrafted free agent last season and made the 53-man roster. The Michigan State product played in three games last season before he was placed on Injured Reserve (shoulder).

Bishop played in the final four games for the Green & White in 2016 and racked up 17 tackles, two of which were for loss. The first-year player spent the majority of last season on the Jets practice squad after he signed with the team from the CFL.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, the Jets acquired Robinson Sep. 3 after he was let go by Minnesota.

 


