The Jets made their second player swap in the past 24 hours, acquiring LS Thomas Hennessy from the Colts in exchange for S Ronald Martin .



Hennessy, who signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May, started 52 games at Duke. The 6’3”, 235 pounder served as the long snapper for Jets K Ross Martin from 2013-15. A Bardonia, NY native, Hennessy attended Don Bosco HS in Ramsey, NJ and was part of a team that won two national championships and three state championships.



The 6’2”, 220-pound Martin was claimed off of waivers from Seattle in 2015 and he appeared in 11 games over the past two seasons. He appeared in all three preseason games this summer, collecting nine tackles and adding an interception against the Titans.