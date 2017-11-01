Jets’ Resolve Remains Strong

After letting a fourth-quarter lead slip away against the Panthers, wide receiver Jermaine Kearse insists the Jets’ confidence is not shaken.



“I don’t think anybody on this team has shut it down,” said Kearse, who reeled in a team-high seven receptions and a season-high 105 yards and a touchdown against Carolina’s second-ranked defense. “We’re still feeling confident that we can get some wins and try to consistently do it. Try to get a little streak going to finish out the season and see what happens. I just think the main focus for us is the details throughout the whole week in our preparation, practice and then ultimately in the game."



The Green & White, who are 4-7 with five games remaining, also had fourth-quarter advantages in Weeks 7 and 8 against Miami and Atlanta and were unable to secure victories. On Monday, head coach Todd Bowles said the team has to correct the little things in order to turn close losses into victories.



“We fight and do the right things for three quarters and then one quarter, in about five minutes, we let the game get out of hand,” he said during a conference call with reporters. “We do all the right things the right way. We were down in penalties initially before going into the fourth quarter. There were mental errors in the fourth quarter and we lost our composure at times for a brief moment and that’s all it takes to lose a ballgame.”







No Shakeup Under Center

Bowles reiterated that he has no plans to make a change at quarterback. Despite Sunday’s outcome, Josh McCown performed mostly at a high level as he recorded his second 300-yard game as a Jet. He finished with a passer rating of 109.4, which marked the seventh time this season he’s finished with a rating of at least 100.0.



“He’s playing well right now,” Bowles said. “Josh is our quarterback.”



Defend the Turf

After Panthers QB Cam Newton rushed for a 1-yard score in the second quarter, Newton did his trademark Superman celebration. Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams did not take kindly to it, shoving Newton and saying he didn’t like opponents celebrating in the end zone.



“I appreciate that from him,” McCown said. “I think we want our guys to be fiery as long as you’re doing things within the rules and competing, and Jamal is a fierce competitor. If you’re willing to go out there and compete and you put the work in like he does, I don’t have any problem with that because age doesn’t matter.”



Return of Revis

This weekend may be a homecoming for Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis, but Bowles won’t treat Week 12 any differently.



“It’s a different scheme and he knows us as well,” Bowles said regarding a potential advantage due to familiarity with Revis’ playing style. “I’ve been on teams where you spend time worrying about a player and the other 10 guys kill you, so we have to get ready for the Chiefs, not Darrelle.”





















