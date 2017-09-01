Inside the Numbers: Black Hole QB Trivia



This week's ITN takes a look at a few statistical and historical quarterback distinctions from Oakland's "Black Hole" last Sunday.



Third-Down Progress

One reason the offense looked better in Week 2 could be found on third down. Both McCown-to- Jermaine Kearse TDs came on that down, with the second one (yes, too little too late) still a thing of beauty, beating a double-corner blitz and finding JK singled by CB David Amerson on the post. For the game the Jets converted seven of 12 third downs and for the season they're 11-for-26, 42.3%, which is 12th in the NFL.



"I think that’s the key throughout all of the NFL on third downs. It’s about matchups, and I believe we’ll continue to do that," McCown said. "We certainly took a bit of a step forward from Buffalo last week, and we need to continue to improve on that, but the coaches do a good job of putting together our third-down plan and it’s a point of emphasis. You have to stay on the field in this league to get down there and get points and so hopefully we can continue to grow from where we were in Oakland."



McCown did some nifty things in both the pass and the run:



■ He was 6-for-7 for 101 yards and the two TDs when throwing the ball. That's a 158.3 passer rating, the first "perfect" third-down rating in a game since Chad Pennington (5-for-5, 85 yards, 1 TD) vs. Seattle in 2004. Pennington's '02 regular-season finale vs. Green Bay (8-for-9, 106 yards, 3 TDs, 155.3) was pretty close.



■ "Crazylegs" McCown caught the Raiders in man defense with his 22-yard scamper across the Coliseum infield in the third quarter to convert third-and-18. That was Jets' the longest third-down conversion on a run in 32 years, or since Freeman McNeil ran 20 yards on third-and-19 at Indianapolis in 1985. It was also the longest conversion by a scrambling QB in franchise history, topping Richard Todd's 16-yard third-and-16 run vs. Miami in 1980.





Hot Carr in the Rearview Mirror

Derek Carr, in posting his 23-for-28, 230-yard passing game, achieved a rarity by a Green & White opponent — he completed nine-plus consecutive passes — twice. He hit his first nine in a row in the first and second quarters. Then after three incompletions, he connected on his last 11 passes of the game.



The only other opposing QB since 2000 to have two 9-plus streaks in a game was then-Buffalo rookie Trent Edwards, who did it at then-Ralph Wilson Stadium in 2007. Another feature of that 17-14 Bills win: Then-rookie Marshawn Lynch scored his first career TD vs. the Jets.



McCown's game wasn't as sizzling as Carr's, but taken together, the passing in Oakland was impressive. The QBs combined to complete 40 of 53 passes for 396 yards, five TDs and no INTs for a 127.6 rating. That's the fourth-highest combined rating by QBs in franchise history. The highest single-game rating was 143.8 for Pennington and Peyton Manning (38-for-50, 620 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) in the 2003 game at Indianapolis won by the Colts, 38-31.







Scoring Change

Elias Sports Bureau changed a scoring ruling from Jets-Raiders. A second-quarter pass from McCown to Forté of zero yards was originally recorded along with an unnecessary roughness call on Oakland's Bruce Irvin at the end of the play. The bureau ruled the penalty wiped out the play.



As a result, Forté gets one fewer reception, while McCown's passing accuracy is reduced to 16-for-24. In a quirk of the passer rating system, Josh's game rating went up 1.1 points, from 113.1 to 114.2, while his season rating went down, from 78.5 to 78.3.