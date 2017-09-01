News


ICYMI: New Jets Faces Trying to Learn Fast

Posted 1 hour ago

Ethan Greenberg NYJets.com Contributor

Week 1’s Top Storylines Include Veteran Wideouts Racing to Get Up to Speed


The Jets kick off the 2017 regular season against the same opponent they faced the last played a regular season game. However, both the Jets and the Bills have undergone numerous changes since the last time they met eight months ago at MetLife Stadium. The Bills have a new head coach and general manager in Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane, who were both previously with the Panthers, and the Jets have 24 new players on their 53-man roster.

Learning on the Fly
The Jets brought in a pair of veteran receivers in the span of five days. The team first traded for Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick in exchange for DL Sheldon Richardson. Then, the Green & White brought back a familiar face in Jeremy Kerley, who was released by the 49ers late last week.


It’ll be interesting to see how often the veteran pair will be on the field Sunday as they worked diligently to quickly digest coordinator John Morton’s system. But they aren’t the only ones who were in need of a crash course. The Green & White also acquired two tight ends in Will Tye and Neal Sterling to provide positional depth. Austin Seferian-Jenkins is suspended for the first two games of the regular season and rookie Jordan Leggett (knee) won’t suit up Sunday.

Lastly, DL Kony Ealy, whom the Jets acquired on waivers less than two weeks ago, has impressed his coaching staff in the short time he’s been at 1 Jets Drive.

Preparing for Western New York
The Jets square off against the Bills at New Era Field (at least there’s no December trip) where the Green & White hold a 1-1 record in the past two seasons. Even though Buffalo’s team is different from a year ago, they still feature two dynamic playmakers on offense in QB Tyrod Taylor and RB LeSean McCoy. 


The Jets offensive tackles will encounter an impressive Bills pass rush that includes Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson and Lorenzo Alexander, who ranked third in the NFL with 12.5 sacks in 2016.








