Free Agency Preview: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends



Jets Free Agents:

UFA (2): TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins , TE Chris Gragg

RFA (2): WR Quincy Enunwa , TE Neal Sterling

XRFA (1): TE Eric Tomlinson



The Market:

Notable Wide Receivers: Mike Wallace (BAL), Marqise Lee (JAX), Danny Amendola (NE), Sammy Watkins (LAR), Jordan Matthews (BUF), Terrelle Pryor (WAS), Allen Robinson (JAX)

Notable Tight Ends: Jimmy Graham (SEA), Antonio Gates (LAC), Benjamin Watson (BAL), Tyler Eifert (CIN), Trey Burton (PHI)



Synopsis:

Despite losing Quincy Enunwa to a season-ending injury last summer, the Jets got quality production from their wide receivers in 2017. Acquired nine days before the regular-season opener, Jermaine Kearse had a career year and Robby Anderson also took a leap his sophomore season. Enunwa hopes to be back next fall and the Jets, who added a pair of rookies in the 2017 draft, have the financial flexibility to add to Karl Dorrell’s group this offseason.



Dolphins wideout Jarvis Landry appeared to be the prize of this free agent class. However, Miami will not risk losing the versatile performer to the market and intends to place the franchise tag on the fourth-year playmaker. But there are some interesting names beyond Landry.



Although his numbers have receded since he eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2015, Sammy Watkins put together a solid year with the Rams in 2017. Despite totaling 39 receptions for 593 yards, the Clemson product led the NFC West champions in receiving touchdowns with eight. Another prospective target is Jacksonville’s Allen Robinson. A talented deep-ball threat, the speedster racked up 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns when he was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2015. Robinson’s stats dipped in 2016 and his 2017 campaign came to an unfortunate end when he tore his ACL in the season opener against the Texans. Despite the injury, Robinson is expected to garner attention from numerous teams if the Jags don’t apply the franchise tag on him.





In his second season with the Green & White, Austin Seferian-Jenkins found peace off the field and he flourished on the gridiron. The 6’5”, 262-pound Jenkins, who tallied 50 receptions, 357 yards and three touchdowns, looked at 2017 as a career rebirth.



“I know this season was my fourth year, but I look at it as my rookie year. I think this season has been a good starting point for me…I have so much more to give. I have so much more to grow,” said Seferian-Jenkins.



Seferian-Jenkins would like to return and the Jets have expressed interest in retaining some of their own free agents. Other options on the market are expected to include former All-Pro Jimmy Graham, who is coming off a 10-touchdown campaign in Seattle. Future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates is also an unrestricted free agent, but it would be surprising to see the 37-year-old leave San Diego after spending all of his 15 seasons with the Chargers. Another name to keep an eye on is the Bengals’ Tyler Eifert. Though he has been plagued by the injury bug, Eifert has shown glimpses of Pro Bowl level talent over his five seasons.