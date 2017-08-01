Day After: Ealy Tried to 'Send a Message'

For instance, Ealy has been a Jet less than a week after being acquired on waivers from New England and added to the crowded defensive line.
Does he have any doubt he'll still be here when the final cuts are made?
"No," he said matter-of-factly. "Wherever I am, that's what it is. At the end of the day, I put what I needed to put on film, so they kind of understand where I'm coming from and I know where they're coming from."
Where Ealy, one of the defensive stars for Carolina in Super Bowl 50, was coming from against the Eagles on Thursday night was out of a large slingshot. On his 30 defensive plays, he had a strip sack of QB Matt McGloin (recovered by
"I definitely was trying to send a message, trying to rush my butt off every play," he said. "It felt really good to get back to what I know, what I do best, and that's get after the quarterback and, for the offense, make it a living nightmare for them."
Head coach Todd Bowles, asked after the Jets' 16-10 win what he saw from Ealy, said, "Nothing I didn't know. He was in shape and ready to play. He made a play or two here and there. He’s a smart football player."
Is that good enough to make the Jets' final 53? We'll find that out at Saturday 4 p.m. ET or shortly after, when all NFL final cuts must be made.
Sack 'Em Up
Ealy was joined by
For the preseason,
Play Counts
These are the Jets' leaders in play counts for the entire preseason:
Offense — QB
Defense — DL Claude Pelon, 126; LB
Special Teams — Spencer Paysinger, 62; Josh Martin, 50;
Total Plays — LB Spencer Paysinger, 174; G Dakota Dozier, 160; OL