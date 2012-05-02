MetLife Stadium to Host 'Hot' Series of Summer Events

The summer event season at MetLife Stadium is set to heat up in late May, beginning with two highly anticipated international soccer matches, and will kick off a diverse array of live entertainment options, bringing the 2012 event schedule to 20 events, the Stadium’s largest annual total to date.

International soccer stands at the center of the Stadium’s seasonal lineup, with a Brazil–Argentina matchup at the forefront of the schedule. The teams will meet for the first time in the United States and renew their storied rivalry — known as the "Clash of the Titans” — on Saturday, June 9, at 3 p.m. ET, in what has become the fastest-selling soccer match at the Meadowlands since East Rutherford hosted the 1994 World Cup. General admission tickets are sold out, with limited VIP packages remaining.

Additionally, Mexico’s national team will take on Wales on May 27 at 3 p.m. ET. Both teams are expected to field their top rosters as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers. This match marks Mexico’s third stop on a five-date tour of the United States and the third time it has ever faced off with Wales.

Tickets to Mexico vs. Wales and VIP packages for Brazil vs. Argentina are currently available via ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000, or at all Ticketmaster retail outlets in the game markets.

Additional Events at MetLife Stadium

Electric Daisy Carnival (Friday-Saturday-Sunday, May 18-20) — The world’s largest touring electronic dance music festival will make a three-day stop in East Rutherford, as the grounds of MetLife Stadium will be transformed into a magical carnival landscape, complete with full-size rides, interactive art installations and more. Headlining acts include Avicii, Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, and Sebastian Ingrosso & Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia.

Hot 97 Summer Jam (Sunday, June 3) — One of the premier hip-hop events of the year, Summer Jam hosted by Hot 97 features some of the top acts in all of hip-hop and R&B. A full lineup will be announced on Thursday, May 3, at 4 p.m. ET on 97.1 FM.

Advance Auto Parts Monster Jam (Saturday, June 16) — MetLife Stadium welcomes Monster Jam’s inaugural “Path of Destruction” monster truck tour, featuring the world-famous Grave Digger and Maximum Destruction. More than two tons of dirt will fill the Stadium and for the first time ever, 10-time world champion Tom Meents will attempt a double back flip. For more information, including the complete truck lineup, visit MonsterJam.com.

Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw (Saturday, Aug. 11) — Country superstars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw’s “Brothers of the Sun” tour, the first time the two have hit the road together in 10 years, will appear in the New Jersey/New York region for one night. The show will mark a triumphant return to MetLife Stadium for Chesney, who played to a sold-out crowd last summer on his “Goin’ Coastal” tour.

Syracuse vs. USC Football (Saturday, Sept. 8) — College football returns to the New York/New Jersey region as host school Syracuse meets Southern Cal for the first time since 1990. New York’s College Classic, the “Battle in the Big Apple,” featuring Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Matt Barkley (USC) will be televised live on ESPN. For more information, visit nycollegeclassic.com.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Wednesday, Sept. 19, Friday, Sept. 21, Saturday, Sept. 22) — The “Wrecking Ball” World Tour will continue with three shows at MetLife Stadium. The Wrecking Ball tour has special significance to the area and Stadium. The song “Wrecking Ball” was written in 2009, just before the E Street Band played a series of shows at Giants Stadium, which was in its final year. Springsteen and the band “closed” the Stadium and played its final concert on Oct. 10, 2009. Seats are still available for the September shows.

Tickets to all events are available online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, at Ticketmaster Retail Outlets, or the MetLife Stadium and IZOD Center Box Offices.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Jets and New York Football Giants, sets the standard for venue excellence with state-of-the-art technology, comfort and amenities. The only active venue to serve as the home stadium for two NFL teams, MetLife Stadium hosts 20 NFL games per season, more than any other Stadium.

With a full, game-day seating capacity of 82,500, MetLife Stadium is the largest stadium in the National Football League. It boasts numerous dining options and a rail line that drops guests directly at the front door. During its inaugural year in 2010, MetLife Stadium was selected to host Super Bowl XLVIII, and in 2014 the venue will become history’s first open-air venue in a cold-weather region to hold football’s biggest game.

In 2011, MetLife Stadium was ranked No. 1 for safety by Security magazine’s “Security 500” in the Arenas/Stadiums/Leagues/ Entertainment division and for the second consecutive year was cited by Billboard magazine as the highest-grossing stadium in North America.

For more information, visit metlifestadium.com.