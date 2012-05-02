K Brown, LS Chard Signed; Pitoitua Waived

The New York Jets have signed placekicker Josh Brown and long snapper Derek Chard and waived defensive lineman Ropati Pitoitua. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Brown (6'0", 202) entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection of Seattle in 2003. He spent five seasons with the Seahawks and stands fourth in franchise history with 571 points. Following the 2007 season, Brown signed with St. Louis on March 1, 2008, as an unrestricted free agent. He spent four seasons with the Rams and connected on 104 of 127 field goals (81.9 percent) and scored 391 points. For his career, he has connected on 220 of 272 attempts (80.9 percent) and 302 of 304 extra points. Since 2003, Brown ranks fourth in the NFL with 962 points.

Chard (6'3", 245) played four seasons at the University of Connecticut. He signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent July 28, 2011 and was waived a week later during training camp.

Pitoitua (6'8", 315) originally joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2008 NFL Draft. He has played in 22 games and registered 18 tackles and one sack.